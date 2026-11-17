The company is estimated to require an investment of around Rs 1.5 billion for setting up each CBG plant, added the Bloomberg report.

Once all 55 plants become fully operational, Reliance is expected to achieve daily biogas production of 1.5-2 million cubic metres. The company aims to further ramp up its daily output to 5 million cubic metres as all 150 planned plants become operational.

The stock has risen 18% in November 2026 on the back of stellar performance during the September quarter earnings. An 18% rally in merely eight sessions this month has put the stock in bullish momentum. RIL stock, which closed at Rs 1342 on November 16 rose to a high of Rs 1374 in the current session.

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The conglomerate announced its Q2 earnings after market hours on October 30. The rally in the stock is supported by stellar Q2 earnings and a recovery in Sensex and Nifty fueled by a fall in Brent crude prices and a rise in FII inflows.

In the current session, RIL stock rose 2.38% to Rs 1374. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 18.52 lakh crore. Total 7.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 101.98 crore today. Later, the stock ended 2.01% higher at Rs 1368.95. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1152.30 reached on October 13, 2026.The large cap was the second-largest gainer on Sensex with Axis Bank (2.06%), rising the most.

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RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock has lost 13% in 2026 and fallen 10% in a year.