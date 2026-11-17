Total 2.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 10.83 crore.

The correction in the stock comes after net profit declined 62% to Rs 45.4 crore in Q2 against Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 4.4% to Rs 953 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 912 crore a year ago.

PL Capital has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 4015.

"We had tweaked our earnings estimates for FY29E and Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with a revised TP of INR 4,015 (Earlier 4,280) valuing at 40x Sept’28E earnings. We estimate FY26-29E revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 35.0%/38.1%/23. %, said PL Capital.

Global investment bank Jefferies pared FY27/FY28 revenue estimates by 13% each and EPS forecasts by 30%/23%.

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Jefferies said FY26-FY29 EPS CAGR is projected at 31%, down from about 40% earlier. The brokerage said target P/E multiple of the stock has been reduced to 32x.

“Stock has already slid sharply (27% YTD) and now trades at 40x 1-Y fwd PE, 40% below its historical average of 64x. Thus, in view of favourable risk-reward, we retain buy post price target roll-over,” said Jefferies.

Nuvama cut FY27E/28E EPS by 37% each to factor in the Q2 miss and outlook. "We now value Kaynes at 30x FY30E EPS (earlier 35x) discounted back at 18% to arrive at a Dec-27E TP of Rs 2,600 (Rs 3,240 earlier). Maintain ‘REDUCE’; stock trades at 75x FY28E EPS," said Nuvama.

Kaynes expects H2FY27 to be stronger than H1FY27 owing to OSAT and PCB ramp up and sustained growth in EMS. It is in advanced stages of discussion with potential buyers of smart meters and O&M business, the brokerage added.

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Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.