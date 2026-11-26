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100-foot-long garlands require several people to handle

Each garland measured approximately 100 feet, making the presentation a spectacle in itself. Due to their enormous length and weight, several people were needed to carry and manage the garlands during the wedding celebrations.

Videos circulating on social media show the grooms standing on a terrace as the lengthy garlands are placed around their necks. The currency-note decorations extended from the rooftop towards the road, attracting the attention of people present at the venue.

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The gift was presented during the ghudchadhi ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual in which the groom prepares for the wedding procession. The elaborate display quickly became a talking point among guests and residents of neighbouring villages.

Who are the two grooms from Mathura?

Prashant Singh and Kanha Singh belong to Nagla Fauda village in Mathura district. According to media reports, both are nephews of Mahavir Swami, a farmer leader associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu).

Their families are reportedly involved in the marble and stone showroom business. Following the celebrations, the two cousins got married at a marriage hall in the Goverdhan area of Mathura.

Their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar Thakur, reportedly arranged the lavish gift to mark the occasion, turning an otherwise traditional wedding ritual into an extraordinary display of wealth.

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Viral video sparks debate on social media

The videos of the wedding gift have spread across social media platforms, prompting a range of reactions. While some viewers expressed amazement at the scale of the presentation, others questioned the extravagant display of money at a wedding.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the increasingly elaborate celebrations and expensive gifts that sometimes accompany Indian weddings.

Although lavish wedding decorations and grand processions are common in many parts of the country, the reported value and sheer size of the Mathura currency garlands have made this celebration stand out.