Camouflaged prototypes undergoing tests in India offer an early glimpse of the SUV's exterior design. It features an upright stance and a near-flat roofline. At the front, slim LED daytime running lights sit above the main headlamp units.

Hyundai is also building out the charging infrastructure required to support wider EV adoption. It plans to expand its proprietary DC fast-charging network from the current 183 stations to 600 by 2030. The charging network covers key urban centres and highway corridors, including Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru and Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru, addressing one of the major concerns around long-distance electric mobility.

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The Ioniq P is part of Hyundai's broader product offensive for FY27. The EV push also comes against the backdrop of Hyundai's larger investment and manufacturing strategy for India.

The company's electrification strategy will form part of a wider multi-powertrain approach. By 2030, Hyundai plans to offer five to six CNG models, five to six hybrids and four to five electric vehicles in India. The Ioniq P will be an important addition to this expanding portfolio as the company looks to establish a stronger foothold in the country's evolving electric mobility market.