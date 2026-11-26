The complaint, filed under Sections 37, 41A and 41B of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, challenges SDTT Circular No. 113, issued on November 25. Three trustees supported the resolution authorising legal action, while both Vice-Chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Singh, opposed it.

Legal challenge to Chandrasekaran's reappointment

The proposed lawsuit seeks to challenge Tata Sons' September 17 board resolution reappointing N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term.

It also seeks a declaration that board decisions requiring majority approval cannot be considered valid without the affirmative votes of a majority of Trust-nominated directors under Articles 121 and 104B of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

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The proposed interim relief seeks to prevent Tata Sons from passing or implementing resolutions at its November 30 board meeting without the approval of both Trust-nominated directors.

Singh warned that such restrictions could derail discussions on implementing RBI's listing directions, including finalising a timetable.

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Concerns over RBI compliance

RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, requiring it to list within three years. The deadline expired on September 30, 2025.

The central bank rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its Certificate of Registration on September 11, 2026, and subsequently directed the company on November 16 to comply with all applicable upper-layer norms, including listing.

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"No internal voting mechanism can confer a veto over the regulator or create, by indirection, a stay that the regulator itself has not granted," Singh wrote.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons listing row: Showdown looms over November 30 board meet

Use of charitable funds under scrutiny

Singh also questioned whether charitable resources should be deployed for litigation that could potentially impede regulatory compliance.

"A preference for keeping Tata Sons privately held, or a disagreement with the Company's governance decisions, cannot by itself justify using charitable resources to frustrate an independent regulatory obligation," he wrote.

Singh has sought access to trustee voting records, legal opinions, estimated litigation expenses and funding sources. He has also requested restrictions on further expenditure towards pursuing the interim restraint, pending an independent assessment.

The development comes amid growing differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which collectively with associated trusts own about two-thirds of the holding company.

With Singh seeking a hearing before November 30, the upcoming Tata Sons board meeting has emerged as the next flashpoint in the group's ongoing governance dispute.

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