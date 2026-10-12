Mental health in India: Why nearly 80% hesitate to seek therapy despite rising concerns

East India records highest hesitation towards therapy

The survey found that 25% of respondents in East India would hesitate to see a therapist, compared with 22% in the North, 21% in the West and 14% in the South.

The East also recorded the greatest concern about the growing prevalence of mental health problems, with 26% of respondents expressing worry about the issue.

The regional differences raise questions about what influences people's willingness to seek professional support. Social stigma, awareness of available services, affordability and access to counselling are potential areas for further investigation, although the survey does not establish these as the reasons behind the reported hesitation.

Gender differences shape mental health concerns

The findings indicate differences between men and women. In East India, 27% of men expressed hesitation about seeing a therapist, compared with 24% of women.

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In the North and West, women were more concerned than men about the growing prevalence of mental health problems. The survey found that 25% of women expressed this concern, compared with 22% of men.

These findings highlight the importance of examining how attitudes towards mental health and professional support vary across demographic groups.

Parents worry about children's ability to cope with setbacks

Concerns about mental health also extend to families. In East India, 25% of parents surveyed were worried about their children's ability to cope with setbacks, compared with a national average of 21%.

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The findings raise questions about how families recognise emotional distress and whether they have access to appropriate support when children struggle with challenges.

Awareness alone may not encourage help-seeking

Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said the findings showed that mental health responses needed to account for differences across communities and family circumstances.

“At ABSLI, we see protection as more than financial cover,” Rao said. “We want asking for help to become an ordinary thing to do.”

Amit Gupta, CFO of Aditya Birla Education Trust and head of operations at Mpower, highlighted the distinction between recognising a problem and knowing when to seek professional help.

“The findings point to an important gap, people may recognise that mental-health concerns are rising, yet recognising distress in oneself or a loved one and knowing when to seek professional help remain very different things,” Gupta said.

He also emphasised the importance of early education, saying the findings reinforced the need to “build mental-health literacy early and embed it in school curricula”.

Separately, ABSLI and Mpower offer two complimentary grief counselling sessions to each eligible nominee of a deceased policyholder, providing access to trained counsellors during bereavement.

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The findings suggest that raising awareness alone may not be enough to encourage people to seek help. Understanding the barriers to professional support and making services easier to access remain important areas for further investigation.

The survey reflects respondents' perceptions and should not be treated as representative of every individual or region in India.