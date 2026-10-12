Commodities steal the show in 2026, surging 47.4% as gold and Bitcoin slip into negative territory

The performance gap is particularly notable because gold and Bitcoin are often discussed as alternative investments that can provide diversification away from traditional financial assets. Their losses, alongside the comparatively strong performance of commodities, demonstrate that assets frequently grouped together as inflation hedges or portfolio diversifiers can behave very differently depending on market conditions.

Commodities outperform equities across the board

The commodity rally stands out against gains across most major equity categories. US value stocks have returned 21.8% in 2026, while US small-cap and mid-cap stocks have gained 14.1% and 11.9%, respectively. Developed international equities have delivered a 9.4% return.

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Although equities have continued to generate positive returns, commodities have delivered more than twice the gain of the Nasdaq 100 and over three times the S&P 500's return. The figures indicate that the strongest performance has not been confined to technology stocks or traditional equity markets.

Supply shocks, inflation and changing investor preferences

Commodities can benefit from supply constraints, geopolitical disruptions and changes in industrial demand. Energy products, industrial metals and agricultural commodities respond to different supply-and-demand dynamics, meaning that a broad commodity index can rise even when individual segments of the market experience divergent trends.

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Supply disruptions can also amplify price movements because the production of certain commodities cannot be increased quickly when demand rises or supply is interrupted. Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions and logistical bottlenecks can therefore influence commodity prices, although the performance data alone does not establish which factors have driven the gains in 2026.

The rally also matters for the inflation outlook. Higher energy, metal and agricultural prices can increase input costs for businesses and, depending on the extent of the increase and its transmission to consumers, contribute to broader inflationary pressures. If commodity prices remain elevated, central banks could face a more complicated policy environment, particularly if inflation proves persistent even as economic growth moderates.

For investors, the distinction between commodity exposure and ownership of commodity-producing companies is also important. Physical commodity prices, futures-based indices and mining or energy stocks can deliver substantially different returns because of factors such as operating costs, futures-market structure and corporate profitability.

Gold and Bitcoin lose ground despite their alternative-asset appeal

Gold's performance presents a striking contrast with its previous year's gains. The metal returned 63.7% in 2025, according to the chart, but has declined 3% in 2026 so far. Its reversal illustrates how performance can change sharply even for an asset widely held as a store of value and a portfolio diversifier.

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Gold prices are influenced by several factors, including real interest rates, movements in the US dollar, central-bank purchases and investor demand for safe-haven assets. When the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset rises, gold can face pressure. Profit-taking following a strong rally can also contribute to a correction. The chart, however, does not identify which of these factors explains gold's latest decline.

Bitcoin has similarly struggled in 2026, falling 5.6% year-to-date. Its price is influenced by liquidity conditions, investor risk appetite, institutional flows and cryptocurrency-specific developments. Although Bitcoin is sometimes described as digital gold, its performance does not consistently mirror that of the precious metal.

The divergence between commodities, gold and Bitcoin is a reminder that an asset's reputation as an inflation hedge does not guarantee that it will rise whenever inflation risks increase. The timing of investor demand, the nature of the underlying shock and broader financial conditions all matter.

Long-term returns tell a different story

The latest rankings also need to be viewed against the longer-term performance of financial assets. Commodities have delivered a cumulative return of 41% since 2011, equivalent to an annualised return of 2.2%, according to the chart. By comparison, the Nasdaq 100 has returned 1,479% cumulatively, with an annualised return of 19.1%, while the S&P 500 has gained 716%, or 14.3% annualised.

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These figures highlight the difference between a short-term surge and sustained long-term wealth creation. Commodities may be leading the performance rankings in 2026, but their historical returns have been considerably lower than those of major US equity categories over the period shown.

For investors, the shift in market leadership underscores the importance of diversification rather than chasing whichever asset has delivered the strongest recent returns. Commodities can help diversify a portfolio and may offer protection against certain supply-driven inflation shocks, but they can also be volatile and do not generate income in the same way as dividend-paying stocks or interest-bearing bonds.

The key question is whether commodities can sustain their lead or whether the current performance gap will narrow as supply conditions, inflation expectations and investor positioning evolve. The year-to-date figures provide a snapshot of the market's changing preferences, but they do not establish which asset class will emerge as the next winner.