Monsoon 2026: Mumbaikars get respite from heat; IMD predicts more downpour till THIS date

After days of relentless heat and a prolonged dry spell, Mumbaikars finally got some relief on Tuesday as the Southwest Monsoon reached the city on June 23. The onset came after unusually high temperatures through early June, with the seasonal rains arriving later than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the monsoon's arrival over Mumbai as part of a wider advance across parts of central and eastern India. Even as the city welcomed the rains, residents in Mumbai and Raigad were asked to remain cautious after a fresh nowcast warning flagged thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rain spells and gusty winds in isolated areas.

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According to the IMD, "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today, the 23rd June, 2026." The weather office said the monsoon's progress into Mumbai formed part of a broader movement that had also covered several other regions.

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The IMD added, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of North Arabian Sea & Gujarat, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days; remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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Meanwhile, residents in Mumbai and Raigad were urged to exercise caution following a fresh nowcast warning issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing the IMD. The alert warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain, with gusty winds expected to reach 30-40 kmph in isolated areas. According to the IMD, an orange alert was activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and was in effect for the next three hours, highlighting a risk of sudden thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD also issued a fishermen's warning for the South Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from June 22 to June 26 due to squally weather conditions and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The weather office warned that heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding and inundation in low-lying and urban areas, flash floods, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and rough sea conditions along the coast.

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It advised residents to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe locations during adverse weather conditions. With the Southwest Monsoon now over Mumbai, the city has got relief from the heat, but the IMD's alerts for rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and rough sea conditions remain in place, with residents and fishermen asked to stay cautious.