'NAAR' named India’s best restaurant 2026; Mumbai, Goa dominate top 50 list

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NAAR tops the 2026 rankings

Himachal Pradesh-based NAAR secured the No. 1 position. Located near Darwa village in Kasauli, the restaurant is led by chefs Prateek Sadhu and Kamlesh Negi and is known for its focus on Himalayan ingredients, local produce and seasonal cooking.

The intimate restaurant accommodates only 16 guests and follows a culinary philosophy centred on the region's seasonal produce. Its menu combines traditional Himalayan ingredients with contemporary techniques, creating a destination dining experience in the hills.

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Mumbai's The Table secured the second position, while Papa’s, also in Mumbai, ranked third. Bengaluru's FarmLore came fourth, followed by Sienna Calcutta from Kolkata at No. 5.

Mumbai, Goa have strongest representation

Mumbai and Goa emerged as the most represented destinations in this year's ranking, with 13 restaurants each featuring among India's top 50.

Bengaluru followed with six restaurants, while Chennai and Kolkata had four entries each. New Delhi accounted for three restaurants, while Shillong had two. Kasauli, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram and Karaikudi each featured one restaurant on the list.

The strong representation from Goa is particularly notable. According to Condé Nast Traveller India, the coastal state matched Mumbai's number of entries for the first time, underlining its growing prominence as a food and hospitality destination.

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How were the restaurants selected?

Condé Nast Traveller India said the process began with a longlist of more than 1,000 restaurants from across the country. Restaurants were also allowed to nominate themselves for consideration.

The final ranking was determined through a two-phase voting process involving 105 jury members. The jury included food writers, critics, chefs, designers, artists and other professionals from the food and hospitality industry.

The publication said measures were also taken to ensure regional representation and address potential conflicts of interest. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP served as the process advisor for the awards.

The 2026 rankings underline the growing diversity of India's restaurant industry, with established names competing alongside newer restaurants that are putting regional ingredients, local culinary traditions and innovative dining concepts at the centre of their menus.