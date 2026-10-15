“It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed for general public on 16th October 2026 & 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons,” the notice stated.

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The notice was issued by the NDMC director and shared through the civic body’s official communication channels.

The development comes a day before the CJP’s planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park, a prominent public space in the heart of Connaught Place. The party is scheduled to hold the march on Friday, October 16.

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📢 PUBLIC NOTICE | NDMC Please be informed that Central Park, Connaught Place, will remain closed to the general public on 16th October 2026 and 17th October 2026 due to administrative reasons. Visitors are requested to take note of the above. @CMODelhi @dwivedimk_ias @LokNiwasDelhi @kuljeetschahal — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) October 15, 2026

The NDMC notice, however, cited administrative reasons for the closure and did not explicitly mention the proposed march as the reason behind the decision.

The two-day closure means that visitors, commuters and others planning to spend time at Central Park will have to make alternative arrangements on October 16 and 17. The park is a popular public space in Connaught Place, attracting office-goers, shoppers, tourists and residents.

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People visiting the Connaught Place area during the two days are advised to take note of the closure and plan their visits accordingly.

The NDMC has specified October 17 as the final day of the temporary closure. Further details regarding the reopening of the park, if any, may be communicated through official channels.

The announcement comes amid preparations for the planned political march, with Central Park serving as the designated venue for the event. The civic body’s notice did not provide additional details about the administrative arrangements necessitating the closure.