Nepal to replace disputed Kalapani-Lipulekh map on Re 1 coin

Nepal has approved the minting of a redesigned one-rupee coin that removes the country's controversial political map featuring Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers, which cleared a proposal by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) to introduce new Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, according to news agency PTI.

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Under the new design, the Re 1 coin will replace the disputed map with the image of Lo Ghyakar Monastery, located in Mustang's Marang village and considered one of Nepal's oldest monasteries.

The Rs 2 coin, however, will continue to feature the existing map, while its reverse side will carry the Janaki Temple, NRB spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel told the news agency.

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Central Bank Cites Technical Constraints

According to Paudel, the redesign was proposed to reduce the size and weight of Nepal's coins. He said the political map could not be accommodated on the redesigned Re 1 coin because of its smaller size.

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The weight of the Re 1 coin will be reduced to 3.2 grams from 4 grams, while the Rs 2 coin will weigh 3.8 grams instead of 5 grams. Both coins will also be made of steel instead of mixed metal and will have a steel-white finish instead of yellow.

Opposition Leader Targets Balen

The redesign has drawn criticism from senior Nepali Communist Party leader Bhim Rawal, who urged the government to clarify the decision.

"If the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah has indeed decided to remove the map of Nepal, including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, from the one-rupee coin and replace it with the image of the Lo Ghyakar Monastery, it will constitute another serious anti-national decision and a blow to Nepal's territorial integrity," Rawal said.

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He also called on the government and the ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party to explain the decision.

Long-Running Dispute With India

The map at the centre of the controversy was adopted by the then KP Sharma Oli-led government in May 2020, when Nepal updated its official political map to include Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

Nepal claims the three areas as part of its territory, while India maintains that they belong to India.

The territorial dispute resurfaced in recent months after Nepal objected to India's use of the Lipulekh route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, claiming the area falls within its territory.

India rejected the claim, saying Nepal's position is not supported by historical facts and evidence.

The decision also comes as Nepal has stepped up political engagement with India.

In June this year, Rashtriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane led a delegation to New Delhi under the BJP's 'Know BJP' initiative. Invited by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, the delegation visited the BJP headquarters before Lamichhane later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kathmandu Post reported that Prime Minister Balen Shah is expected to hold meetings with the Indian and Chinese ambassadors this week. This would mark a departure from his earlier practice of avoiding one-on-one meetings with foreign envoys.

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The meetings are being coordinated by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are expected shortly after Shah's government completed 100 days in office.