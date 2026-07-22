REITs vs InvITs: Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have emerged as popular investment vehicles for investors looking to earn regular income while gaining exposure to real assets. Although both function on a similar trust-based structure and trade on stock exchanges, they invest in different asset classes and carry distinct risks and return profiles.

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Here's a detailed look at what REITs and InvITs are and how they differ.

What are REITs

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to acquire, own and manage income-generating real estate assets. Similar to mutual funds, REITs allow investors to participate in the real estate market without directly purchasing property.

These trusts primarily invest in commercial office buildings, shopping malls, business parks, hotels and other rental properties. Investors benefit through regular distributions generated from rental income as well as potential capital appreciation over time.

What are InvITs

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) also pool money from investors but focus on operational infrastructure assets rather than real estate.

Their portfolios typically include highways, roads, transmission lines, power plants, gas pipelines, telecom towers, warehouses and other infrastructure projects that generate stable cash flows. Investors receive periodic distributions from project revenues along with the possibility of long-term capital appreciation.

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REITs vs InvITs: Key Differences

1. Investment Structure

Both REITs and InvITs follow a trust-based model and are managed by a sponsor, trustee and investment manager. However, the underlying assets differ significantly.

REITs invest in real estate projects and are required to allocate at least 80% of their assets to completed, income-generating properties. The remaining 20% can be invested in under-construction projects, debt instruments of real estate companies, shares of eligible listed companies, government securities or money market instruments, subject to regulatory limits.

InvITs invest in operational infrastructure assets such as highways, roads, power projects, warehouses and transmission networks. Similar to REITs, they must invest at least 80% of their assets in completed and revenue-generating infrastructure projects.

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The balance can be invested in eligible assets, but investments in under-construction projects, infrastructure-sector debt, certain listed equities and money market instruments are subject to prescribed limits.

2. Risk Profile

Although both investment vehicles generate income from operating assets, the risks associated with them differ.

REIT Risks

Publicly traded REITs are particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates. Rising interest rates often reduce investor appetite for REITs as fixed-income investments become more attractive, even if rental income and occupancy levels remain healthy.

Non-traded REITs carry additional risks. Since they are not listed on exchanges, investors have limited visibility into market valuations. They also tend to be less liquid, may have lock-in periods and often charge higher upfront fees that can reduce overall returns.

InvIT Risks

InvITs face risks linked to the performance of infrastructure projects. Future cash flows depend on assumptions such as traffic volumes, power demand or usage levels, making returns vulnerable if projections fail to materialise.

For example, an InvIT operating a toll road may earn lower-than-expected revenue if traffic falls short of estimates or if a competing toll-free highway is constructed.

Infrastructure trusts also face regulatory and political risks. Since many projects operate under government concessions or long-term contracts, policy changes or revisions to concession agreements can significantly affect profitability.

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3. Minimum Investment

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prescribed minimum investment amounts for these products.

REITs: Minimum investment value of Rs 50,000, with each lot consisting of 100 units.

InvITs: Minimum investment value of Rs 1 lakh, with each lot consisting of 100 units.

4. Liquidity

Both REITs and InvITs are listed on stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell units during market hours.

However, REITs generally enjoy better liquidity because of their relatively lower unit prices and wider retail participation. The real estate sector is also more familiar to individual investors, leading to higher trading volumes compared with InvITs, which remain a relatively niche investment category.

5. Returns

REITs

REITs have delivered an annualized total index returns of nearly 8.9% in the last five years.

InvITs

InvITs have clocked a CAGR growth of 12.79% in the last five years.

6. Which One Should Investors Choose

The choice between REITs and InvITs depends largely on an investor's objectives and risk appetite.

REITs may appeal to investors seeking exposure to commercial real estate, relatively stable rental income and higher market liquidity.

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InvITs may prove to be suitable for investors looking to benefit from long-term infrastructure growth and predictable cash flows, while being comfortable with project execution and regulatory risks.

Although both investment vehicles provide opportunities to diversify portfolios and generate regular income, understanding their underlying assets, regulatory framework and risk characteristics is essential before making an investment decision.