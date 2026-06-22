New HQ, drone defence & advanced training: Centre’s ₹136 crore plan to prepare CISF for future threats

The Centre on Monday dedicated infrastructure projects worth ₹136 crore to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aimed at strengthening the force’s operational readiness, training capacity and ability to respond to emerging security challenges, according to a report by ANI.

The projects include the foundation stone of a new CISF Headquarters building in New Delhi and the inauguration of three completed facilities in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone of the new CISF Headquarters building at the CGO Complex in New Delhi. The nine-storey facility, being built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at an estimated cost of ₹75.78 crore, will become the administrative and strategic centre of the force.

Don't Miss: India wants to make more at home. So why are imports still surging?

New headquarters to house key operations

The upcoming CISF Headquarters building will accommodate the offices of the Director General and various branches of the force, along with a control room, conference facilities, auditorium, library, gymnasium and other modern amenities.

The minister also inaugurated three completed infrastructure projects — the Subordinate Officers’ Mess (Aditya) at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hyderabad, built at a cost of ₹34.22 crore; the Advanced Training Building (Abhyas) at NISA, constructed at ₹20.53 crore; and the Subordinate Officers’ Quarters at the 4th Reserve Battalion, Amravatipuram, Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, developed at a cost of ₹5.50 crore.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces, officials from CPWD and SBI, and former Directors General of CISF.

Support for personnel and families

During the event, financial assistance of ₹1 crore under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme was handed over to the families of deceased CISF personnel.

Customised motorised wheelchairs were also provided to differently-abled dependent children of force personnel through a joint initiative of Sanrakshika and the State Bank of India.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment towards the welfare of CAPF personnel and their families.

Advertisement

He highlighted recent welfare measures, including cashless healthcare facilities through Ayushman CAPF, the Central Armed Police Forces Integrated Management System (CAPFIMS), transparent housing allotment through the CAPF e-Awas portal and a compassionate disability policy that allows personnel disabled in the line of duty to continue serving with dignity, career progression and full service benefits.

He also appreciated initiatives such as Project MANN for mental health support and measures providing financial relief through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar network.

CISF prepares for changing threats

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the nature of security challenges was evolving, with modern threats increasingly involving cyber-attacks, digital sabotage, drones and other technology-driven risks.

He said the force has been assigned several new responsibilities by the Ministry of Home Affairs in recent years.

Ranjan highlighted that CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, allowing it to conduct security audits and assessments of major ports and contribute to protecting India’s growing Blue Economy.

He also noted that the force has taken up security responsibilities at high-security correctional facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and is expanding its role in internal security management.

Advertisement

Focus on drones and cyber security

Emphasising technology-led security solutions, Ranjan said the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) Behror in Rajasthan is being developed as a centre of excellence for drone and anti-drone technology.

He added that CISF has been designated as the nodal agency for protecting critical infrastructure from rogue drone threats.

The force is also training specialised cyber security teams in collaboration with premier institutions, including IIT Madras Pravartak, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, and C-DAC.

The DG further highlighted the Ministry of Home Affairs’ approval for raising the first all-women CISF Reserve Battalion at Nuh, Haryana, with 1,024 personnel, calling it a major step towards empowering women in the force.