Business Today
News
India
Modi Cabinet 3.0: Nitin Gadkari retains Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Nitin Gadkari has distinguished himself as the longest-serving minister for road transport and railways, having held the portfolio in the last two governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari today has been allotted the ministry of road transport and highways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, who took oath as the prime minister of India yesterday for a historic third term, had included Gadkari, who is a BJP leader and member of Parliament from Nagpur, as part of his union cabinet.

Uttarakhand's Ajay Tamta and Delhi's Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as Ministers of State for the ministry.

The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has distinguished himself as the longest-serving minister for road transport and railways, having held the portfolio in the last two governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitin Gadkari is widely acclaimed for his transformative impact on India's infrastructure. Over the past decade, he has overseen the construction of more than 90,000 km of national highways and 30,000 km of new roads, significantly enhancing the country's transportation network.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Gadkari expressed his unwavering commitment to public service, emphasizing his desire to make a difference in people's lives, no matter how small. He remains dedicated to working tirelessly for the betterment of society.

As a former BJP president and a prominent figure closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari has deep roots inside the Sangh. He has successfully secured the Lok Sabha seat for Nagpur, the city that hosts the RSS headquarters, in three consecutive elections, demonstrating his enduring popularity and influence.

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 6:45 PM IST
