Calls for a tourism boycott of Azerbaijan and Turkey erupted online after both countries condemned India's precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. "No more Baku visits please," entrepreneur Alok Jain urged the Indian travellers. "In 2024, Azerbaijan witnessed a significant surge in Indian tourists, with arrivals reaching 243,589. Show them the power of Indian tourists now!"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Azerbaijan(BAKU) and Turkey should now see India’s Power. We should ban these locations from our holidays. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ixC75Z4j3F — Anant Ladha, CFA CA CFP LL.B. (@anantladha25) May 7, 2025

His remarks came after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement criticising India's strikes. "We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians,” it said. "Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

No more Baku visits please



In 2024, Azerbaijan witnessed a significant surge in Indian tourists, with arrivals reaching 243,589



Show them the power of Indian tourists now ! https://t.co/SKUki0CS4S — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) May 7, 2025

Turkey also criticised the Indian military action, prompting strong reactions from Indian social media users. Ajay Kumar posted, "Every patriotic Indian must boycott Turkish tourism and Turkish Airlines. Indian money must not flow to an enemy country. Boycott #Turkey.”"

Advertisement

Kumar Ranjan, another socila media user, echoed the sentiment with a more detailed appeal: "A CALL TO EVERY PROUD INDIAN. Our nation's dignity and security come first. When countries like Turkey openly support Pakistan and those who threaten India's sovereignty, we must stand united."

Ranjan said that every rupee spent on Turkish Airlines or tourism to Turkey strengthens those who stand against India's national interest. "LET'S SHOW THE WORLD THAT INDIA STANDS TALL – WITH PRIDE, WITH PURPOSE, AND WITH UNITY. BOYCOTT TURKISH AIRLINES. SAY NO TO TRAVEL THAT FUNDS OUR DETRACTORS."

A CALL TO EVERY PROUD INDIAN



Our nation's dignity and security come first. When countries like Turkey openly support Pakis-tan and those who threaten India's sovereignty, we must stand united.



Every rupee spent on Turkish Airlines or tourism to Turkey strengthenss those who… — KUMAR RANJAN (@RanjanK7294) May 7, 2025

The backlash came after India carried out pre-dawn airstrikes on nine key terror installations across Pakistan and PoK. Indian Air Force jets targeted training centres, launch pads, and headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, including the LeT's 'nerve centre' in Muridke — where Osama Bin Laden once donated Rs 10 lakh for a guesthouse—and JeM's base in Bahawalpur.

Advertisement

The retaliatory strike came two weeks after 25 Indian tourists and one local guide were massacred in Pahalgam. Among the targets were LeT’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke, JeM's Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, and camps camouflaged as health centres in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Barnala, and Sialkot.

