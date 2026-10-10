No more bulk voter objections: ECI limits Form-7 filings, mandates strict verification

New limits on Form-7

Under the newly introduced framework, the ECI has established clear numerical ceilings for individual applicants to prevent arbitrary or mass filings:

During claims and objections periods: An individual elector can now file a maximum of 10 Form-7 applications throughout the entire revision period.

During continuous roll updates: For regular periods outside major revisions, the limit has been capped at 5 applications per month.

Previously, while online submissions carried certain per-session constraints, the lack of defined caps on physical, bulk applications left the processing of such forms entirely to the discretion of local Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), creating heavy administrative burdens and loopholes for misuse.

Cracking down on mass objections

Form-7 is utilised under Rule 13(2) of the Registration of Electors Rules (RER), 1960, allowing a registered voter within a constituency to object to the inclusion of a name or seek the deletion of an existing entry.

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The ECI noted that the recent surge in bulk, unsubstantiated filings not only inflicted severe harassment and inconvenience on genuine electors whose names were wrongfully targeted, but also overwhelmed field-level staff and EROs.

Strengthened verification & procedural safeguards

To ensure complete transparency and accountability, the poll panel has outlined a robust verification protocol for field functionaries:

Mandatory notice & hearings: EROs are now required to issue a formal notice to the objector, conduct a personal hearing, and record statements separately for each Form-7 application filed.

Strict verification: EROs must independently satisfy themselves regarding the validity and genuineness of the objection before disposing of applications under Rules 19 and 20 of the RER, 1960.

Right to Reply: The voter whose name or inclusion is being challenged must be granted a fair opportunity to be heard.

Action against fabricated claims: The ECI has directed that if an objection is found to be false, fabricated, or filed with malicious intent, strict penal action will be initiated against the applicant.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across all states and Union territories have been instructed to immediately circulate these directives among all EROs, Assistant EROs, and field-level functionaries, ensuring rigorous compliance and wide public awareness.