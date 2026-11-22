Modi said India is moving towards becoming the “skill capital of the world” and that skilled individuals would command greater respect in the coming years.

“Times are changing. Skilled individuals will command greater respect than those who merely hold certificates,” he said.

He also called for a change in how society views vocational education, saying ITI graduates are essential to the functioning of large companies.

“Just as IIT students are respected, my ITI students should receive the same respect. Even the biggest companies may have two or three people carrying paper certificates, but they need 200 to 300 ITI-trained people to provide strength and run the company,” he said.

From traditional crafts to modern manufacturing

Modi said India had historically built its identity around skills such as chikankari, muslin, Banarasi and Kanchipuram silk, Kashmiri pashmina, cotton textiles, kalamkari and metalwork.

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He said traditional skills were weakened during colonial rule, with the British education system focusing on producing clerks.

“Over time, being a paper clerk came to be seen as a matter of prestige,” he added.

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Nearly 5,000 new ITIs built

Modi said nearly 5,000 new ITIs have been built in a decade. The number of students in ITIs has also increased by over 5 lakh, while the number of girls has risen more than two and a half times.

He said India’s growing manufacturing capacity was creating new opportunities for young people.

“Today, the daughters of our country are manufacturing them. Mobile phones made in India are now being exported across the globe,” he said.

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Modi also announced that India will host the 2027 WorldSkills Competition in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

He urged young people to dream big, develop their skills and work towards their goals, saying, “Never feel that you are alone. Whenever you feel so, remember that I stand with you.”

(With inputs from PTI)