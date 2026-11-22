“In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury,” Mahindra wrote.

He said travellers have traditionally looked for beautiful landscapes and famous monuments when choosing places to visit. But, according to Mahindra, the search for peace and quiet could now become an equally strong reason to travel.

I’ve posted before about the remarkable traffic discipline of the people of Aizawl, their respect for lane etiquette and the city’s no-honking policy introduced in 2017. Today, I find myself reflecting on the outcome of that collective discipline, which this lady speaks of with such pride: the quietness of her city. In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury. As travellers, we have traditionally looked for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments. But for the #SundayWanderer in me, & I bet for many others, the ‘quest for quiet’ may well become the most compelling reason to travel. (Video courtesy @RajeshwariRW) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2026

The video shared by Mahindra shows several vehicles lined up on Aizawl’s roads. Despite the traffic, there is no constant honking as motorists wait patiently for their turn.

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“There’s a lot of vehicles over here, but no horn. It’s all silent because these people have patience and we follow the rules,” the woman says in the video.

She also points out that drivers follow the stop line even when traffic builds up. Motorists do not move ahead of the line or try to push through the traffic.

The woman compares this with the noise and traffic seen in many other Indian cities and urges people to take a lesson from Aizawl’s traffic culture.

“There’s so much noise pollution… But you need to learn from here because, as you can see, there’s no horn. You won’t hear any," she says.

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Mahindra’s post puts the focus on a simple part of everyday city life that often goes unnoticed: how much difference disciplined driving can make to the sound and feel of a city.