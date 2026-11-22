He reveals that the employees had expected gold coins, but were pleasantly surprised to find gold rings inside instead. Business Today could not independently verify the claims.

The gesture by Maran, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and Sun Group executive director, has drawn attention on social media, with videos of employees receiving the gifts being widely shared.

#KavyaMaran reportedly gifted gold rings to all Sun Group employees as part of the wedding. https://t.co/2QG3BlzTeK — ‘’ (@chill_guys22) November 21, 2026

The wedding invitation included in the gift box mentions a luncheon scheduled for November 25. It remains unclear whether the luncheon is a separate celebration organised specifically for Sun Group employees.

The latest videos have added to the interest around the celebrations, with the gifts to Sun Group employees becoming a talking point online.

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Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's Greece wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot in Greece on November 11 after wedding celebrations held over November 10 and 11. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close family members and select friends. The Maran family reportedly handled arrangements for the guests, including flights, accommodation and transport.

The couple chose a Self-Respect Marriage, a tradition associated with social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy. The ceremony does not require priests or traditional rituals such as saptapadi. Instead, the couple can declare their acceptance of each other and exchange garlands or rings in front of witnesses. Self-Respect Marriages were legally recognised in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Anirudh later shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

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Star-studded Chennai reception

The newlyweds held their grand reception at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on November 21. The event brought together prominent names from cinema, politics and cricket, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Mahesh Babu. Cricket figures Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori were also among those linked to the celebrations.

The reception also saw a notable moment involving Vijay, Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who were seen together at the event.