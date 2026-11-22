Chinese businessman allegedly ran network behind Megaspeed

Li, 52, allegedly operated a network of companies involved in diverting Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China in violation of US export restrictions, the WSJ reported.

Despite Alice Huang holding a senior executive position at Megaspeed, Li was deeply involved in the company’s operations and key business decisions, according to the report. He was also linked to several other companies trading Nvidia chips.

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Li was charged with fraud in Singapore in February last year over allegations involving the diversion of computer servers powered by Nvidia chips to other countries. Several companies were named in the charging documents, but Megaspeed was not among them.

Singapore prosecutors alleged that Li deceived US suppliers into believing that servers equipped with Nvidia chips were intended for use by his Singapore-based company. Instead, the equipment was shipped to neighbouring Malaysia before being sent to an unidentified third country.

Li is out on bail and reportedly lives in a luxury villa near the Chinese Embassy in Singapore.

Business ties stretched across Southeast Asia

The report said Li had longstanding business ties with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei. After the Biden administration imposed restrictions on exports of advanced Nvidia chips to China, the three began building a network of businesses across Southeast Asia to provide Chinese customers with access to advanced computing capabilities.

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“These previously unknown connections show that efforts to help Chinese companies narrow the gap in the AI race extended far beyond the scope of the Megaspeed scandal,” the report said.

According to the WSJ, Megaspeed supplied computing capacity to Chinese technology company Alibaba through data centres in Malaysia. Some Nvidia-powered servers were also shipped to China, raising further questions about possible violations of US export restrictions.

Jensen Huang’s reported resignation and affair controversy

The disclosures came days after Jensen Huang reportedly resigned as Nvidia’s president, chief executive and board member amid mounting scrutiny over his affair with Alice Huang and concerns about her suspected links to Chinese intelligence.

In a letter to employees in early November, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for breaching the trust of his family and colleagues.

The controversy deepened after reports emerged of a second affair involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, who reported directly to Huang, and another employee.

An earlier WSJ report said Alice Huang was introduced to Jensen Huang by her husband, Kang Wei, who had known the Nvidia co-founder for nearly a decade. Kang was reportedly aware of and accepted their romantic relationship. He even joked to associates that his wife was the Nvidia chief’s personal assistant.

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Megaspeed investigations extend to Taiwan

Authorities in the US and Singapore have been investigating Megaspeed over suspicions that it diverted billions of dollars’ worth of export-restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. The company has denied wrongdoing and maintained that it complies with applicable export control regulations.

The scrutiny has also extended to Taiwan, where authorities revoked Alice Huang’s entry permit and barred her from returning amid an investigation into whether her visits involved intelligence gathering or violated anti-infiltration laws.