According to railway officials, cited in the report, Train No. 14695, which operates from Kathgodam to Jammu Tawi every Tuesday, will remain cancelled from January 12 to March 2, 2027.

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Similarly, Train No. 14696, which runs from Jammu Tawi to Kathgodam every Sunday, will remain cancelled from January 10 to February 28, 2027.

Railway authorities said the cancellations are a precautionary measure to ensure safe and punctual train operations during the foggy season.

Dense fog during winter can reduce visibility and disrupt train operations, often resulting in delays and changes to scheduled services.

Passengers planning to travel between Jammu Tawi and Kathgodam during the affected period have been advised to check the latest train status before starting their journey.

Travellers can verify train schedules and cancellation updates through official Indian Railways enquiry channels, including the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).



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