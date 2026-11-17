Sigma Advanced announced a joint venture with Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E Group) of Spain, bringing together EM&E’s proven defence technologies with Sigma’s Indian manufacturing base, precision engineering and programme execution capabilities. Operations under the joint venture have already commenced.

Shares of Sigma Advanced have tumbled more than 21 per cent from its peak at Rs 1,165, hit in October 2026. However, despite this correction, the stock has gained over 175 per cent in the last six months, while it is up 360 per cent in the last one year. It has soared 1,700 per cent return in the last three years, while the stock has zoomed over 9,000 per cent in little more than five years.

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Higher defence and aerospace demand

InCred expects global military spending to rise amid geopolitical risks, inventory replenishment and technology upgrades. NATO is targeting spending equivalent to 5 per cent of GDP, against 2.5 per cent currently, while the US spends more than $1 trillion annually. The brokerage estimates India’s defence budget outlay will grow at over 20 per cent annually over the next 3-5 years.

Airbus and Boeing had a combined backlog of about 16,400 aircraft as of October 2026. InCred said global manufacturers are increasing sourcing from India because of lower costs, engineering talent, quicker transfer of approved work and policy support.

Acquisitions widen portfolio

SASL was listed through a reverse merger with Megasoft at a 316:100 share-swap ratio. Since October 2025, it has acquired UK aerospace suppliers Nasmyth and Bromford, and a 76 per cent stake in AS Strategic. It also owns 37.8% of drone and counter-drone company Indrajaal.

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SASL supplies Class-I aero-engine and airframe parts, precision components, sub-assemblies and engineering services. Its exposure includes the Trent family, EJ200, A350, B787, F-35 and Eurofighter. Its defence portfolio covers missile-guidance subsystems, avionics, naval systems, 155mm base-bleed artillery shells and counter-drone products.

Growth outlook

InCred expects more than 45 per cent EPS growth annually over three to four years, supported by work transfers to Sri City, repeat NATO artillery orders and growth in India’s defence business. Its Rs 1,250 target values SASL at 42 times projected March 2029 EPS of Rs 29.6. Risks include customer concentration, supply constraints, competition and order delays.

Beside InCred Equities, Haitong International has also initiated coverage on Sigma Advanced Systems with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of Rs 1,044, suggesting 14 per cent upside in the stock from its close at Rs 918.20 on Tuesday, rising 5 per cent for the day. Its total market capitalization is close to Rs 17,400 crore.