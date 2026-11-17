HDFC Bank, which had 46.81 lakh retail investors, saw net buying of Rs 2,560 crore as domestic MFs raised their holdings to 26.72 per cent from 26.49 per cent. Reliance Industries, another retail favourite, attracted Rs 940.79 crore in MF buying as funds raised their stake to 10.30 per cent from 10.24 per cent. Tata Motors saw Rs 509 crore in MF buying, with funds raising their holdings to 11.86 per cent from 11.69 per cent. Vodafone Idea also witnessed Rs 464.52 crore in net MF buying.

The biggest MF selling was observed in Suzlon Energy, where domestic fund managers trimmed their holdings to 5.57 per cent from 6.55 per cent month-on-month (MoM), implying a net outflow of Rs 502 crore. YES Bank and Jio Financial also saw MF selling in the Rs 57-86 crore range.

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Equity mutual fund inflows moderated in October, with growth and equity-oriented schemes attracting Rs 33,000 crore, compared with Rs 38,300 crore in September. This was even as investor participation indirectly through mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained robust at Rs 32,160 crore for the month, marginally lower than the record Rs 32,490 crore in September.

Monthly collections have continued to stay comfortably above the Rs 30,000 crore mark, highlighting the resilience and consistency of retail participation, Nuvama noted.

"Despite a moderation from the previous month's record, sustained SIP contributions reinforce the growing investment discipline among retail investors. These increasingly sticky flows continue to provide structural support to domestic mutual fund inflows," it said.