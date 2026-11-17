The findings are based on a survey of 21,808 adults across 27 countries and territories, conducted in February and March 2026. The India sample included 1,005 consumers across 15 states and two Union Territories.

Indians embrace digital health

PwC found that around 90% of Indian respondents use health apps or wearables, compared with approximately 80% globally.

More than 90% are comfortable allowing AI to support at least one health-related activity. The report said the next challenge for businesses is to convert digital engagement and health data into credible insights and better health outcomes.

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Trust is also emerging as an important factor in consumer spending. Around 81% of Indian consumers using health apps or wearables said they would pay more for a wearable device whose data can be reviewed and trusted by healthcare professionals, compared with 65% globally.

Watch: PwC India’s Sanjeev Krishan |The CEO’s View: Can India Turn Geopolitical Turbulence Into Growth?

Wellness ambitions face challenges

Despite strong interest in health and fitness, maintaining healthy habits remains difficult.

The survey found that 67% of Indian respondents with health and wellness goals identified stress, fatigue or low energy as obstacles. An equal proportion cited competing priorities.

PwC said information overload and the difficulty of sustaining behavioural changes were also affecting consumers' ability to maintain healthier routines.

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The report noted that family and community influence, trusted local chemists, affordability and clear product information continue to shape purchasing decisions, even as digital healthcare becomes more widely adopted.

Growing interest in clinically guided care

The report also highlighted growing interest in clinically guided solutions, including GLP-1 therapies used for diabetes and weight management.

Around 18% of Indian respondents reported currently using these medications, compared with 10% globally. Among Indian users, 80% reported paying greater attention to nutrition, against 61% globally.

PwC said the findings indicate growing demand for healthcare models that combine treatment with nutritional guidance, monitoring and long-term behavioural support.

The report identified opportunities for businesses across healthcare, food, fitness, personal care and technology as consumers increasingly seek measurable health outcomes rather than standalone products.

It said businesses that combine clinically credible insights, accessible services and personalised support would be better positioned to meet changing consumer expectations.

