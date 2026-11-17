The 30-share BSE Sensex pack advanced 427.40 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 82,532.19, while the NSE Nifty50 index gained 96.38 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 25,387.40.

Broader market indices ended on a mixed note. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.25 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap declined 0.22 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities advanced despite weak global markets, as sustained foreign inflows and softer crude strengthened India's relative macro appeal. Overseas investors remained net buyers and favoured large caps, while banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high. Automobiles and PSU banks also posted gains. IT lagged amid the global unwinding of expensive AI trades, and mid- and small-caps were subdued."

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Nair, however, noted that inflation remaining above the RBI's tolerance range has strengthened expectations of another rate hike in December, potentially limiting valuation expansion.

"Rising odds of a Fed rate hike and anxiety ahead of Nvidia's Q3 results add to the uncertainty. At the same time, strong domestic Q2 earnings have created a high base, raising uncertainty over whether earnings momentum can be sustained into Q3 and increasing the likelihood of profit booking after the recent rally," he also said.

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, said, "Indian equities are witnessing a broad-based recovery, supported by strong FPI inflows, resilient corporate earnings and renewed buying interest in banking stocks. Easing crude oil prices and a firmer rupee are further strengthening investor sentiment. While global uncertainties and volatility remain near-term risks, India's domestic growth outlook and improving earnings trajectory continue to support the medium-term investment case."

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Punj added, "We see opportunities in banking, capital goods, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and select manufacturing stocks. However, with valuations warranting caution, investors should remain focused on quality businesses, earnings visibility and reasonable valuations, adopting a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach."

Nifty outlook

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty closed with a bullish candlestick formation on daily charts, indicating sustained buying interest. The index is currently consolidating within a defined range of 25,200–25,500. The broader undertone remains bullish, and a 'buy-on-dips' strategy should be preferred by index traders. Some consolidation is likely before the next leg of upward momentum unfolds. On the downside, 25,200 remains an immediate support, while 25,500 is the immediate resistance. Nifty is expected to gradually move higher and test the next resistance zone of 25,800."