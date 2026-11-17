Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, said, "Foreign investors have purchased $8.9 billion worth of Indian equities so far in November, marking their biggest monthly buying since 2002. Additionally, around $800 million has flowed into the domestic debt market. This sharp turnaround in foreign investment reflects a broader rotation in global capital, particularly from North Asian to South Asian markets."

Pabari added that the technology sell-off has encouraged investors to reassess valuations, improving the relative attractiveness of Indian equities.

"Another important factor supporting the rupee is the changing outlook for crude oil. Brent crude has corrected from its recent highs towards $92–93 per barrel, supported by expectations of improving supply through the Strait of Hormuz," he also said.

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On the domestic currency's technical outlook, Pabari said, "Technically, USD/INR has immediate support around 93.40-93.50, followed by 93. On the upside, 94.90–95.20 remains the next important resistance zone. Unless global risks trigger a sustained reversal in capital flows or oil prices, the broader appreciation bias for the rupee remains intact."

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency) at LKP Securities, said, "The rupee witnessed another strong rally, supported by sustained FII inflows. After underperforming several global markets over the past six to nine months, Indian equities are attracting renewed foreign interest, while profit booking in other markets is encouraging fund reallocation towards India. Notably, the rupee has strengthened despite the Dollar Index remaining elevated. Going ahead, sustained inflows could push the currency towards 93–92.75, while any reversal in foreign fund flows could trigger weakness towards 94.50."