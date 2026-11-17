However, global equity funds, emerging-market funds and Asia/Asia-Pacific funds with partial exposure to India were all net buyers of Indian equities during the same period.

Why are dedicated India funds witnessing withdrawals?

India-focused offshore funds invest primarily in Indian equities, making them more directly exposed to changes in investor sentiment towards the domestic market.

During the September quarter, actively managed India-focused offshore funds experienced withdrawals of $2.74 billion, while ETFs recorded outflows of $1.18 billion.

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The combined assets of these investment vehicles declined 10.2%, from $80.2 billion in June to $72 billion in September.

Morningstar attributed the weakness to geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude oil prices, tighter global financial conditions and concerns surrounding Indian equity valuations.

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The withdrawal trend was persistent, with dedicated offshore mutual funds recording their fifth consecutive quarter of net outflows.

Why are diversified global funds buying Indian equities?

Unlike dedicated India funds, diversified global and emerging-market funds invest across several countries, allocating only a portion of their portfolios to Indian stocks.

Morningstar observed that all three categories—global, emerging-market and Asia/Asia-Pacific funds—were net buyers during the September quarter.

The purchases may have reflected portfolio rebalancing rather than a decisive improvement in sentiment.

When Indian equities decline, their weight within a diversified portfolio can fall below the fund's intended allocation. Fund managers may purchase additional shares to restore their target exposure.

Consequently, net purchases do not necessarily indicate an aggressive increase in India allocations.

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Indian equity holdings decline despite purchases

Interestingly, the combined value of Indian equities held by diversified offshore funds declined from approximately $336 billion in June to $331 billion in September.

Emerging-market funds held $202 billion in Indian equities, compared with $203 billion previously.

Global equity funds' holdings declined from $109 billion to $107 billion, while Asia/Asia-Pacific funds saw their Indian investments fall from $22.9 billion to $22.5 billion.

These declines occurred despite net buying, highlighting the impact of falling market valuations on portfolio assets.

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What does this mean for Indian markets?

The divergence suggests that foreign investment sentiment cannot be assessed through dedicated offshore fund flows alone.

Broader foreign institutional investors recorded net purchases of approximately $1.48 billion during the quarter, although selling resumed in September.

Morningstar noted that crude oil prices, global monetary conditions and earnings visibility would remain important influences on future capital flows.

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For investors, the contrasting trends underline an important distinction: dedicated fund withdrawals reflect continued caution, while diversified fund purchases may simply represent efforts to maintain existing India exposure rather than renewed conviction.

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