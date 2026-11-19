The restrictions followed an inspection of the company’s Khopoli facility by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regulator objected to the use of neutral spirit with added rum flavouring, arguing that such products could not be sold as standard rum and should instead be labelled as rum-flavoured spirits.

It also questioned descriptions such as ‘7 Years Old Blended’ and ‘Very Old Vatted’. The facility has not been operational since May.

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Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries, the company manufacturing and bottling Old Monk in Maharashtra, challenged the FSSAI order in the Bombay High Court but withdrew the petition on November 5. The company told the court it would submit revised labels directly to the regulator for approval. The court disposed of the petition as not pressed, without lifting the sales restrictions.

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Company says it lost ₹50 crore

The company earlier agreed to remove the seven-year ageing claim and make disclosures about added flavouring more prominent. However, the regulator maintained that the fundamental issue was the classification of the product itself.

During an October hearing, the company’s lawyers told the court that the restrictions caused it a loss of about ₹50 crore and cost the Maharashtra government nearly ₹350 crore in excise revenue. The company also said around 300 workers had been left idle.

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Old Monk was making a comeback

The setback comes as Mohan Meakin has been rebuilding Old Monk’s position after years of declining sales in a liquor market increasingly dominated by whisky.

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The seven-decade-old brand had seen annual volumes fall to 4.1 million cases in 2013 from a peak of 8 million in 2002. Sales picked up again and it subsequently overtook United Spirits’ McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration to become India’s top-selling rum brand by volume two years ago. The brand sold 14 million cases in 2025.

The revival followed a change in leadership after the 2018 death of Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the company’s long-time chairman.