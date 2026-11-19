UK works with India to resolve issue

"Ministers are urgently working with the Government of India to resolve this issue to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal," a British government spokesperson said in a statement.

The India-UK trade agreement, implemented in July, reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky imports from 150% to 75%. The reduction was welcomed by British exporters and Indian liquor manufacturers.

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Why is the Scotch whisky tariff dispute escalating?

Indian customs investigators have questioned the classification of bulk Scotch concentrates imported for use in blended whiskies, according to Reuters. They argue that the imports fall under a customs classification introduced in May for "compound alcoholic preparations", which attracts a 150% tariff.

An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty and tax burden to 162.5%, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters and eight sources, including industry executives and customs agents. The levy is higher than the 150% tariff imposed before the trade agreement took effect.

Pernod Ricard, which owns UK-based Chivas Brothers, Diageo and several Indian liquor companies maintain that both bulk and bottled Scotch imports should attract the 75% tariff agreed under the trade pact.

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Thousands of litres of bulk Scotch held at Indian ports

The dispute has resulted in thousands of litres of bulk Scotch belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi being held in more than 80 shipping containers at Indian ports, Reuters reported last week.

Under a provisional release arrangement pending the investigation, companies must pay duty equivalent to 75% of the value of the goods upfront and provide bank guarantees for the remaining amount.

"Industry has already reduced prices of Scotch products in the market when the India-UK pact kicked in, and now they are faced with higher duties again," Reuters quoted a source in the liquor importing business as saying.

Pernod Ricard and Diageo are arranging bank guarantees and additional funding to secure the release of their blocked shipments and maintain business operations, according to the report. Bacardi is still considering its next steps, three sources told Reuters.

Why the dispute matters for India's whisky industry

The disagreement is the first major dispute involving the India-UK trade pact since its implementation in July. It is significant for India's whisky industry, which relies heavily on bulk Scotch imports for blending.

Around 80% of Scotch whisky imported from Britain by volume arrives in bulk rather than in bottles, according to Reuters. Most of it is used to produce Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, in which imported Scotch is blended with other spirits to make whiskies sold at lower prices than fully imported brands.

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India is the world's largest market for Scotch whisky by volume.