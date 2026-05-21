Opposition should worry too? Priyanka Chaturvedi on rise of Cockroach Janata Party

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said the viral rise of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) reflected growing disillusionment among young voters with established Opposition parties.

Reacting to the rapid social media popularity of the digital outfit, Chaturvedi said the phenomenon showed that Gen Z voters were looking beyond conventional political formations despite visible anger against the BJP.

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"That a social media-created idea of CJP has taken the GenZ imagination by storm is a sad reflection of them losing hope in most of the current opposition parties," Chaturvedi wrote on X.

"Clearly, there is anger against the BJP, but voters would rather bet on a new figment of imagination created party than established opposition parties is unfortunate. We really need to rethink and reimagine the young voter, we owe it to them and India’s future," she added.

That a social media created idea of CJP has taken the GenZ imagination by storm is a sad reflection of them losing hope in most of the current opposition parties. Clearly there is anger against BJP but voters would rather bet on a new figment of imagination created party than… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 21, 2026

The CJP emerged last week following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on senior advocate designations.

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The CJI was widely reported as referring to some individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites" while criticising the misuse of legal qualifications. He later said his remarks had been misquoted and clarified that he was referring specifically to people entering the profession with "fake and bogus degrees".

The satirical online platform was launched a day after the May 15 remarks and quickly gained traction across social media. Its Instagram account has crossed around 14.3 million followers, overtaking the official Instagram following of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has about 8.8 million followers on the Meta-owned platform.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janata Party has used memes, graphics, and satire-driven political commentary to focus on issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks, and education.

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The movement has also drawn engagement from politicians and activists, including Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Prashant Bhushan, and Anjali Bharadwaj.