PM Internship Scheme's 2nd phase to open with app, facilitation centre launches on Monday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to launch a dedicated app for the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) on Monday. The launch, according to reports, aims to enhance participation by facilitating easier registration for the second round of the scheme, which accepts applications until March 31.

The app seeks to address the challenge of limited computer access by leveraging the widespread use of mobile phones, which offer a user-friendly alternative for many applicants.

In tandem with the app launch, a facilitation centre dedicated to PMIS will be established in Kolkata. This centre is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The CII, which operates 47 model career centres, will integrate PMIS cells to mobilise candidates and provide necessary guidance. Additionally, the MCA is set to establish standalone PMIS cells, with the ministry providing the space required to engage more young individuals.

Recently, the MCA held a PMIS event in Kolkata in collaboration with the CII, where feedback from interns highlighted the need for increased social outreach. As a result, the ministry plans to conduct over 70 Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) events nationwide to raise awareness and engagement for the scheme. This expansion aims to ensure that potential interns are well-informed and prepared to seize the opportunities offered by PMIS.

Announced during the Budget 2024-25, PMIS successfully saw 28,141 candidates accepting internship offers in its first round. The second round, launched in January, aims to provide over 100,000 internship opportunities across more than 300 companies to meet the ambitious target of 1.25 lakh internships for the financial year 2025.

PMIS focuses on offering significant professional and training experiences, targeting top 500 companies over the next five years. The ultimate goal is to provide internships to 10 million people, equipping them with the skills necessary for real-world application over at least a six-month period.

PMIS offers a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 and a one-time grant of ₹6,000 to cover incidental expenses. Additionally, interns receive insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include being between 21 to 24 years old and having completed their 10th and 12th grades or holding a UG degree, ITI, or other technical qualifications.

The programme's expansion and strategic partnerships underscore the government's commitment to fostering employment and skill development among the youth. By integrating technological solutions and collaborative efforts, the initiative aims to streamline and increase access to valuable work experience.