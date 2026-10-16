PM Modi to visit Canada on December 11-12: Bilateral talks with Mark Carney, CEPA on agenda

Modi, Carney seek concrete outcomes

Announcing the visit on social media, the Indian High Commission said: "In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."

On Tuesday, Modi described his conversation with Carney as "warm and productive" and said India and Canada were contributing towards a "more stable and prosperous world".

"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a post on X.

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Carney's office said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement at the earliest opportunity, supporting efforts to double two-way trade by 2030. They also discussed geopolitical instability in the Indo-Pacific, trusted partnerships in energy and agriculture, and bilateral security cooperation.

India-Canada trade talks make progress

Carney said this week that negotiations were advancing and that the two countries aimed to conclude talks by the G20 summit in mid-December. "We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India," he said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Modi is expected to sign a completed trade deal, The Globe and Mail reported last month, citing India's envoy Dinesh Patnaik. The report quoted Carney as saying Modi had committed to trying to conclude negotiations by the G20 summit, scheduled for December 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, where US President Donald Trump will host global leaders.

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Canada and India formally launched negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement in March, with both governments committing to conclude talks by the end of 2026.

Ties recover after diplomatic rupture

The renewed engagement follows the rupture over the 2023 killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Former prime minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the killing. India rejected the allegation as "absurd". The Royal Canadian Mounted Police later said it had evidence allegedly linking Indian agents to homicides and other violent acts in Canada.

Carney has since moved to rebuild ties. His visit to India earlier this year was the first bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister since 2018. Modi's December visit will seek to carry that momentum forward through talks on trade, security and other areas of the strategic partnership.