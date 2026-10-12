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SCBA condemns calls for CJI's resignation; Kerala Congress deletes 'resign now' post

SCBA condemns calls for CJI's resignation; Kerala Congress deletes 'resign now' post

The row centres on the Chief Justice’s reported comments that law and order was not his domain when asked about protests in Delhi and the restrictions associated with them

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 9:12 PM IST
SCBA condemns calls for CJI's resignation; Kerala Congress deletes 'resign now' postThe episode has brought the relationship between the judiciary, political criticism

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday condemned the social media posts, seeking the resignation of Chief Justice Surya Kant. The association said such remarks undermined the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

READ THIS: ‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request

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Earlier today, the Congress Kerala unit posted a message on X, targeting the Chief Justice over his reported statement that law and order was not his domain. The party's post read: "Dear Surya Kant, If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

The Congress Kerala unit later deleted the post from X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also wrote: "Surya clearly Can’t. So we will."

DON'T MISS: SIR protests: No illegal detention of those gathering peacefully, says Supreme Court

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What did the SCBA resolution say?

In a resolution dated October 12, the SCBA expressed concern over statements circulated on social media seeking the resignation of the CJI. It said that every person has the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with the law.

“Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the resolution stated.

The association urged its members and the public to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India. The resolution was signed by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.

Although the resolution did not name Congress Kerala or any specific individual, it addressed the broader issue of social media statements demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice.

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READ THIS: Protest against CEC: CJI Surya Kant refuses meeting with INDIA bloc

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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