Earlier today, the Congress Kerala unit posted a message on X, targeting the Chief Justice over his reported statement that law and order was not his domain. The party's post read: "Dear Surya Kant, If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

The Congress Kerala unit later deleted the post from X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also wrote: "Surya clearly Can’t. So we will."

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What did the SCBA resolution say?

In a resolution dated October 12, the SCBA expressed concern over statements circulated on social media seeking the resignation of the CJI. It said that every person has the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with the law.

“Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the resolution stated.

The association urged its members and the public to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India. The resolution was signed by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.

Although the resolution did not name Congress Kerala or any specific individual, it addressed the broader issue of social media statements demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice.

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