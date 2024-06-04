scorecardresearch
Punjab Election Results 2024: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh set to win from Khadoor Sahib 

Punjab Election Results 2024: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh set to win from Khadoor Sahib 

Punjab Election Results 2024: Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act. 

Punjab Elections Results 2024: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

Punjab Election Results 2024: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is set to win from the Khadoor Sahib constituency. He is contesting as an Independent. 

Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act. 

As of 6:30 pm, Amritpal Singh secured 3,98,858 lakh votes, while Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira got 2,04,860, and Laljit Singh Bhullar.

In Punjab, the Congress is likely to win 7 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 2, and Independents 2.

Independent candidate Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa is also likely to bag the Faridkot seat. 

The Congress is set to win Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Firozpur, and Patiala.  

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
