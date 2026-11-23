The quote highlights the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing change. Zuckerberg's message suggests that playing safe in a fast-evolving business environment can lead to missed opportunities, stagnation and eventual failure.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

He co-founded Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. What began as a social networking platform for college students eventually grew into one of the world's largest technology companies, connecting billions of users globally.

In October 2021, Facebook's parent company was renamed Meta as Zuckerberg shifted the company's focus towards building the metaverse. The company has since expanded its investments in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other emerging technologies.

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Zuckerberg is among the world's wealthiest technology entrepreneurs and has played a significant role in shaping the global social media and digital advertising industries.

When did Mark Zuckerberg say this?

Zuckerberg shared this thought during an interview at Y Combinator's Startup School at Stanford University in October 2011. While discussing Facebook's early years and the challenges of building the company, he spoke about the importance of taking risks.

He acknowledged that the company had faced uncertainty during its initial years and that avoiding risks could prevent entrepreneurs from pursuing opportunities.

What does this quote mean?

Zuckerberg's quote underlines how avoiding risks can sometimes be more damaging than making mistakes.

In a rapidly changing business environment, companies and individuals must continuously adapt to new technologies, consumer preferences and market conditions. Refusing to experiment or embrace new opportunities can leave them behind competitors who are willing to innovate.

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However, taking risks does not necessarily mean making reckless decisions. It involves identifying opportunities, assessing potential challenges and being willing to act despite uncertainty.

For entrepreneurs, this could mean launching a new product, entering an unfamiliar market or investing in emerging technologies. For professionals, it could mean learning new skills, changing careers or taking up challenging assignments.

The underlying message is that growth often requires stepping into the unknown. Waiting for the perfect moment or complete certainty can mean missing opportunities that may not return.