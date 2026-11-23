The proposed $120 billion adaptation finance figure was also removed, leaving developing economies without a quantified commitment or clear implementation pathway.

Why does the missing baseline matter?

A commitment to triple financing depends on the amount used as its starting point. For instance, tripling a hypothetical $20 billion baseline would mean $60 billion annually, while a $40 billion baseline would translate into $120 billion.

Without an agreed reference year and funding amount, governments cannot reliably assess progress or hold developed nations accountable.

Suranjali Tandon, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said: “Adaptation needs concessional finance, and the push to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 can help developing countries hold developed countries accountable. But a commitment is only as strong as its definition.”

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She emphasised that clarity was needed on funding amounts, baselines and access.

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Developing nations face a $305 billion challenge

The financing uncertainty comes as developing countries face increasingly expensive climate disasters, including floods, droughts and extreme heat.

According to the COP31 analysis, developing nations' adaptation requirements could reach $305 billion annually by 2035.

Vibhuti Garg, Director – South Asia, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), warned: “The text itself puts developing countries’ adaptation needs at US$305 billion annually by 2035, yet leaves the baseline for tripling adaptation finance unresolved and defers discussion of the implementation pathway.”

She stressed that vulnerable communities need predictable, grant-based support rather than further delays.

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Developed countries face accountability questions

The text restored an explicit reference to Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which requires developed countries to provide financial resources to developing nations. However, no additional quantified obligations were established.

Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, said: “Developed countries ensured there is no measurable responsibility for financing the transition, while major fossil fuel producers have blocked stronger mitigation language. The result is a diluted consensus that sidesteps obligation.”

Labanya Jena, Visiting Senior Fellow at the London School of Economics, said: “Acknowledging the need for adaptation finance will not, on its own, produce adaptation funding.”

DO READ: Developing nations need $305 billion annually to fight climate change, but receive barely $32 billion: UNEP

What happens next?

Key financing decisions have been deferred to 2027 under the Antalya–Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance.

Dr Ajay Mathur, India's lead negotiator at the Paris COP and former Director General of the International Solar Alliance, acknowledged some progress.

“The text gives them an explicit reference to Article 9.1 and a roadmap for adaptation finance, which is real progress. It does not give them a number, and the baseline for tripling adaptation finance stays open until November 2027,” he said.

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For India and other developing economies, the challenge remains securing predictable, affordable financing rather than another commitment without measurable delivery.

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