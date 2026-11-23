The artwork, made using casein and graphite on linen, came from the prestigious Sonnabend Collection Foundation. Christie’s described it as one of the most important examples of early Pop Art.

Warhol painted the work in 1962, the same year he first unveiled his soup can paintings. Unlike his later silkscreened canvases, this one was hand-painted.

Christie’s said, “Vibrant color, graphic impact, and a rare hand painted quality all combine to create a palpable sense of the artist’s hand in this particular work.”

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The painting was first exhibited at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles in 1962. It was later gifted to Warhol’s friend, photographer Edward Wallowitch, before entering the collection of Ileana and Michael Sonnabend. It was also on long-term loan to the Baltimore Museum of Art.

How Warhol created the painting

According to Christie’s, “Warhol cut out elements of the original source image from some of Campbell’s corporate stationery” and placed the cutouts on tracing paper before projecting the image onto the canvas.

The painting was most recently displayed at The Sonnabend Collection Mantova. Its sale will support the Sonnabend Collection Foundation.

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Why did Warhol choose a soup can?

Warhol explained his choice of Campbell’s soup in the book “I'll Be Your Mirror: The Selected Andy Warhol Interviews”.

He said, “Because I used to drink it. I used to have the same lunch every day, for twenty years, I guess, the same thing over and over again. Someone said my life has dominated me; I liked that idea.”

A product that costs only a few dollars at a supermarket thus became the subject of an artwork worth $9.026 million (around ₹83.65 crore).