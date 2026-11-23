COMEX silver prices plunged more than 14% during the week, recording their steepest weekly decline in eight months. Gold also declined sharply, falling nearly 9% towards $3,540 per ounce.

In India, MCX silver closed at ₹1,47,813, touching a fresh 15-month low, while gold settled at ₹1,21,949 after losing 10.82% during the week.

What does the gold-silver ratio indicate?

The gold-silver ratio measures how many ounces of silver are required to purchase one ounce of gold.

At 85.7:1, investors would need approximately 85.7 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold.

A rising ratio generally indicates that silver is underperforming gold, while a declining ratio suggests silver is strengthening relative to the yellow metal.

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Historically, the ratio has fluctuated significantly depending on economic conditions, industrial demand, monetary policy and investor sentiment. However, a high ratio does not automatically mean silver is undervalued or that prices are about to recover.

Why has silver fallen more sharply?

Unlike gold, which is primarily influenced by investment demand, central bank purchases and monetary conditions, silver has substantial industrial applications.

Choice Broking attributed silver's recent decline to a stronger dollar, expectations of US monetary tightening and liquidity-driven selling following weakness in AI-linked equities.

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Concerns over industrial demand have added pressure.

Interestingly, the brokerage expects silver to record its sixth consecutive annual supply deficit in 2026, despite an anticipated 5% decline in demand.

However, weaker solar-sector consumption could gradually ease supply pressures.

Is silver approaching a buying opportunity?

Technical indicators suggest silver is deeply oversold.

Choice Broking noted that MCX silver's Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 17.96, substantially below the commonly watched oversold threshold of 30.

While such readings can precede temporary recoveries, they do not guarantee a sustained reversal.

The brokerage maintains a bearish near-term outlook, identifying ₹1,33,200 as immediate support and ₹1,22,900 as the next major support level.

Resistance levels are placed at ₹1,62,200 and ₹1,75,400.

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What should long-term investors consider?

For investors holding gold and silver ETFs, the widening ratio offers a useful relative-valuation indicator, but it should not determine investment decisions independently.

Silver typically experiences sharper price fluctuations because of its exposure to industrial activity and investment flows.

Long-term investors considering additional exposure may prefer staggered purchases rather than attempting to identify the market bottom.