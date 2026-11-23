Why Gaganyaan’s first unmanned flight may be delayed

Officials from the Human Space Flight Centre and the U R Rao Satellite Centre said ISRO was focused on ensuring complete safety as Gaganyaan would be India’s first demonstration of human spaceflight capability.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan had earlier indicated that the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission would be included in the 2026 launch schedule. Following the successful launch of GSLV-F17 with EOS-05 in September, he said six more launches were planned during the year, including NVS-03 and Gaganyaan’s first unmanned flight.

Narayanan said nearly 8,000 tests had been completed for the mission. He added that protecting human life was paramount in this mission compared with other satellite missions. Work on the crew escape system had progressed, while the environmental control and safety systems were also at advanced stages.

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How Gaganyaan’s launch timeline changed

The Gaganyaan mission was approved in January 2019, with India’s first human spaceflight initially targeted for May 2022. The plan envisaged two unmanned missions before the human spaceflight.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted hardware manufacturing and supply chains, forcing the launch schedule to be revised. By August 2025, the first unmanned mission was scheduled for the last quarter of 2025. The target was later moved to the last quarter of 2026.

The scope of the mission was also expanded in October 2024 from three flights to eight.

Vyommitra to fly on Gaganyaan’s G1 mission

The first unmanned flight, G1, will carry ISRO’s humanoid robot Vyommitra. The mission will test the human-ready LVM3 rocket, crew module, life-support system and recovery system.

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ISRO will take the next step towards sending Indian astronauts into space only after these systems have been tested successfully. With technical checks, simulations and system tests still under way, the first unmanned Gaganyaan flight is now likely to take place no earlier than February 2027.