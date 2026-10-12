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Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Wealth is built slowly. The idea is to stay in the game long enough'

Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Wealth is built slowly. The idea is to stay in the game long enough'

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Wealth is built slowly. The idea is to stay in the game long enough'Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

“Wealth is built slowly. The idea is to stay in the game long enough.” Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha.

Wealth is built slowly through long-term consistency, compounding returns, and patience rather than quick wins or sudden market timing.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

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Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Nikhil Kamath popularised this philosophy during interviews and public discussions tracking the growth story of Zerodha from 2010 to 2025.

Rather than a single, isolated speech, he frequently repeats this thesis across his platforms—including his WTF is Nikhil Kamath podcast—whenever he contrasts his 20-year personal journey from earning ₹8,000 a month at a call centre to building a multi-billion-dollar bootstrapped financial ecosystem.

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What does this quote mean?

Staying in the game long enough means that financial survival is the ultimate requirement for building true wealth. Instead of chasing high-risk, get-rich-quick schemes that can wipe out your savings, you must focus on avoiding catastrophic losses so you never get forced out of the market.

By maintaining consistent habits and remaining invested through inevitable economic downturns, you allow the math of compounding returns to work its magic over decades, turning steady discipline into exponential financial growth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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