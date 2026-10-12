Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Wealth is built slowly. The idea is to stay in the game long enough'

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

Advertisement

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Nikhil Kamath popularised this philosophy during interviews and public discussions tracking the growth story of Zerodha from 2010 to 2025.

Rather than a single, isolated speech, he frequently repeats this thesis across his platforms—including his WTF is Nikhil Kamath podcast—whenever he contrasts his 20-year personal journey from earning ₹8,000 a month at a call centre to building a multi-billion-dollar bootstrapped financial ecosystem.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean?

Staying in the game long enough means that financial survival is the ultimate requirement for building true wealth. Instead of chasing high-risk, get-rich-quick schemes that can wipe out your savings, you must focus on avoiding catastrophic losses so you never get forced out of the market.

By maintaining consistent habits and remaining invested through inevitable economic downturns, you allow the math of compounding returns to work its magic over decades, turning steady discipline into exponential financial growth.