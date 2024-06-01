Rajasthan HC appeals centre to declare heatwave a 'national calamity' as toll from heat related deaths reaches 54

The Rajasthan High Court has called upon the central government to declare a national emergency in response to the current heatwave, which has claimed the lives of several amidst scorching temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in various cities across India.

Expressing concern over the lack of adequate measures taken by authorities to safeguard the public from the extreme heat, the court emphasised the urgency of the situation.

"Due to extreme weather conditions in the form of (the) heatwave, hundreds of people have lost their lives this month," the court said on Thursday.

"We do not have a planet B which we can move onto... If we do not take strict action now, we will lose the chance of seeing our future generations flourish forever."

Highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing heatwave and the escalating frequency of such events due to climate change, the court emphasised the need to categorise heatwaves as "national calamities."

This designation would facilitate the mobilisation of emergency relief efforts similar to responses to floods, cyclones, and other natural disasters.

The court's request comes after at least 54 people lost their lives so far due to extreme heatwave conditions in several parts of the country that too remarkably in the northern region.

As the death toll rises, particularly in regions like Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Odisha’s Sundargarh, Jharkhand’s Palamu district, and Bihar, where temperatures have soared above 45 degrees Celsius, the gravity of the situation is evident.

In light of the crisis, the Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court seeking assistance in addressing the escalating water demand amplified by the heatwave.