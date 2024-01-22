Ram Lalla aarti schedule at Ram Mandir: Check timings and how to book slots

The pran pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed by PM Narendra Modi on Monday. Dressed in a golden kurta and a cream dhoti, PM Modi conducted the puja in the temple's sanctum sanctorum in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel.

After PM Modi entered the Garbha Griha, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced with a prayer to Lord Vishnu. The priests initiated the recitation of mantras to summon the divine presence of Lord Rama. In the sacred 'mahurat' lasting for 84 seconds, the blindfold of Ram Lalla idol was lifted from the face.

After the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.concluded, PM Narendra Modi performed a 'sashtang pranaam' before Ram Lalla's newly unveiled idol.

After the pran pratishtha ceremony, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be accessible to the general public from tomorrow, January 23. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared the time slots for 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla.

Darshan Timings:

7:00 AM to 11:30 AM

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Ram Mandir: Aarti Timings:

Jagaran / Shringar Aarti: 6:30 AM (Advance booking possible)

Sandhya Aarti: 7:30 PM (Same-day booking possible, subject to availability)

How to book for Aarti/Darshan?

> Devotees can visit the official website.

> Register your mobile number and vistors will receive an OTP for registration.

> Go to ‘My Profile’ and book the desired slot for Aarti or Darshan.

> Provide credentials and book pass.

> One can collect the pass from the temple counter before entering the premises.



The offline same-day booking will be done based on the availability of slots. Devotees have to be present at the temple premises 30 minutes before the Aarti. For aarti passes, devotees should carry a valid Government ID Proof, as specified on the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website.

Earlier, the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had stated that the devotees would be allowed to enter the temple upon scanning the QR codes mentioned on their entry pass.

“Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. A copy of the entry pass is attached here," the trust wrote on X.

