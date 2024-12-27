'From Somnath to Sambhal...': RSS-linked weekly seeks 'civilisational justice' days after Bhagwat's remarks

Days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed his concern over growing clamour for surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines in different parts of India, the latest issue of RSS-linked weekly The Organiser said that it is a battle for knowing historical truth and seeking "civilisational justice".

The editorial also seems to suggest that the Muslim community in the country needs to acknowledge the "historical injustices" done to the Hindus by invaders.

"From Somnath to Sambhal and beyond, this battle for knowing the historical truth is not about religious supremacy. It is against the Hindu ethos. It is about reaffirming our national identity and seeking civilisational justice," The Organiser said in its editorial.

The article also noted that the recent developments in Sambhal have "struck a chord with the masses". It further mentioned that the dispute began with a petition to survey the Shri Harihar Mandir in Sambhal, which is now structured as the Jama Masjid.

It also mentioned that the Sambhal row is now opening up a debate around various constitutional rights to individuals and communities.

On December 19, Bhagwat said at an event in Pune that the the world needs to be shown that India can live in harmony. The RSS chief further said Ayodhya Ram Temple was a "matter of faith" for Hindus while asserting it was "unacceptable" to rake up similar issues at new places.

Without naming a particular site, Bhagwat said: "Every day, a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together."

Media reports suggest there was unease among the Sangh Parivar due to various suits filed regarding Hindu rights over various Muslim places of worship. As per these reports, Sangh leaders were of the opinion that too many cases could dilute "genuine claims" of Hindu rights over monuments like Gyanvapi Mosque or Mathura Idgah.

Needless to say, Bhagwat's remarks were not well received by Hindu seers. Top seer and scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said that Hindus should get what is their historic property.

"What is our historic property should definitely be ours. We should take it, no matter how. Our historic property should not be given to anyone," he told news agency ANI. He added that Bhagwat's statement might be his personal take but not everyone believes it.

"He can be the head of an organisation, but he is not the leader of the Hindu religion that we need to listen to. He is not responsible for Hinduism; it is the saints and seers who are responsible," the spiritual guru said.

Hindu seers' organisation Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) also criticised Bhagwat, saying religious matters should be decided by seers instead of the RSS. "When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," Swami Jitendranand Saraswati told The Times of India.