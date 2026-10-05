'Misleading': ECI fact-checks Rahul Gandhi's Form 6 claim, cites SC ruling on Bihar SIR order

"The statement made in this post is misleading," the ECI said.

The poll panel also cited its September 26, 2026 press note, which stated that "the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

The EC's statement came after Gandhi alleged that CEC Kumar changed Form 6 without authorisation.

"It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally," Gandhi said. "This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP."

Fact Check ❌The statement made in this post is misleading ✅1) The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026 ✅2) In its Press Note No. 120 dated 26 September 2026, in Point 1(iii), ECI has stated that, "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court." #ECIFactCheck — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 5, 2026

Gandhi also said Kumar and everyone else involved in what he called a "criminal assault on our democracy" would be held accountable.

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Earlier today, the Supreme Court said it had not approved any modification to Form 6 being used by the EC during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said: "Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it."

Meanwhile, Election Commission officials on Monday said Form 6 itself had not been changed, news agency PTI reported.

They said a declaration was attached to Form 6 through the Bihar SIR order issued on June 24, 2025. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in its May 27, 2026 judgment.

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Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

The officials also referred to the ECI's September 26 press note, which said that "the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court".

For the non-SIR period, the forms applicable under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will continue to be used, the officials said.