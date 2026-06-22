₹2 lakh for families, ₹50,000 for injured: PM announces ex-gratia after Lucknow coaching centre fire kills 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those killed in the fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, as the death toll in the incident rose to 15.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 for those injured in the blaze, which triggered a large-scale rescue operation in the city's Aliganj area on Monday.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said:

Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2026

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

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Fire breaks out at coaching centre

The fire broke out at a coaching institute on Usha Mehta Marg in the Purnia area of Aliganj, prompting a major firefighting and rescue operation.

Officials said the fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm. Eight fire tenders were initially dispatched to the spot, while later 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service.

According to police sources, several students jumped from the building in an attempt to escape the flames.

A local resident told PTI: "Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared trapped inside."

King George's Medical University Trauma Centre CMS Professor Premraj Singh said two injured persons had been brought to the casualty ward, while around 15 more were expected to arrive.

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Yogi cuts short Aligarh visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh after receiving news of the incident.

In a post on X, he said:

"The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the incident as "extremely distressing" and said the injured were being admitted to hospitals for treatment.

He said specialist doctors and six ambulances had been deployed at the site and that he was personally heading to the spot.

"I pray to God that all the injured recover their health soon," he wrote on X.

Opposition leaders express grief

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident, describing the loss of lives and injuries to several people as extremely heartbreaking.

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In a post on X, Gandhi extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

लखनऊ के कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने के हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कई अन्य के घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sorrow over the fire, calling it a "heartbreaking and soul-wrenching" tragedy.

In a post on X, Kharge extended his condolences to the families of the victims and said the Congress party stood with the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

लखनऊ के कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने की दुखद घटना में कई लोगों की जान चली गई है, जो बेहद पीड़ादायक व हृदयविदारक है।



पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। कांग्रेस पार्टी सभी शोकसंतप्त परिवारों व घायलों के साथ है। मैं दिवंगत आत्माओं को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ तथा घायलों… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 22, 2026

He paid tribute to those who lost their lives, wished a speedy and complete recovery to the injured, and urged the government and administration to provide compensation and relief to the victims and their families at the earliest.

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Rescue efforts continue

Authorities said rescue and firefighting operations continued through the day as emergency teams searched the building and assisted those affected.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed, though local residents suggested it may have been triggered by a spark.

Officials are expected to provide further details after the completion of rescue operations and a formal investigation into the incident.