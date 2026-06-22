Fire at coaching centre in Lucknow: Students jump from building; many trapped inside

Fire at a coaching centre in the Purnia area of Aliganj in Lucknow triggered a major rescue and firefighting operation on Monday, with several fire tenders sent to the spot. No casualties had been reported so far, but police sources said several students were feared trapped inside the building, while some had jumped to escape the flames.

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Officials said the fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from a coaching institute on Usha Mehta Marg under the Aliganj police station limits. While eight fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot, a fire department official later said 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, had been pressed into service. The official said no casualty had been reported so far and there was no information about anyone being trapped inside the building.

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According to police sources, a few students jumped from the building to save themselves from the fire. King George's Medical University Trauma Centre CMS Professor Premraj Singh said two injured persons had been brought to the casualty ward, while around 15 more were expected to arrive.

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VIDEO | Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: A local resident said, "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/s8jxTW9gwi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2026

A local resident told PTI that the fire may have been caused by a spark. "Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared trapped inside," the resident said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the government had received the "extremely distressing" news of the massive fire at the coaching centre in Purania, Sector D, Lucknow. He said the injured were being admitted to hospitals for treatment and officials had been directed to ensure proper medical care and all possible assistance.

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Pathak said a team of specialist doctors and six ambulances had been deployed at the site and that he was personally heading to the spot. "I pray to God that all the injured recover their health soon," he wrote on X.

Officials said the firefighting and rescue operation was still underway and further details were awaited. While no deaths had been confirmed, two injured persons had been taken to hospital, and reports from police sources and local residents said more students could still be inside the building.