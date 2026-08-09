Samay Raina steps up for Assam floods with ₹10 lakh donation, Himanta Biswa Sarma responds

The official handle wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina (sic)."

The donation comes at a time when thousands of people across Assam are still dealing with the impact of floods, including damage to homes, roads and farmland.

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Around 1.55 lakh people remain affected by floods across 13 districts of Assam, while the current flood season has claimed 98 lives, according to the latest official figures.

असम के इस कठिन समय में, हमारी राहत कार्यों में योगदान करने के लिए धन्यवाद, समय! https://t.co/NL3MwR2tEx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2026

The situation has improved in some areas compared with the peak of the floods, but several families still need help. The state government has started a door-to-door survey to assess the damage and identify people who need support.

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Assam faces floods every year during the monsoon. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries often rise after heavy rain, flooding villages and low-lying areas and forcing people to move to safer places.

Several others have stepped in to help

Raina is among several public figures, companies and content creators who have contributed to the relief effort.

Actor Kartik Aaryan had earlier donated ₹1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Actor Randeep Hooda also visited flood-hit Sivasagar, met affected families and relief volunteers, and saw the relief work being carried out in the area.

Other reports have also highlighted contributions from business groups and public figures. JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal donated ₹5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while Vedanta Group contributed ₹7 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation. Actor Anupam Kher also donated ₹5 lakh.

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YouTuber Triggered Insaan and his family also raised around ₹70 lakh through a 50-hour livestream for Assam flood relief, with contributions coming from the online community.

Samay Raina's rise in comedy

Raina became known after winning Comicstaan 2 in 2019. He later built a large online following through stand-up comedy, YouTube videos and chess-related content.

He became even more popular with India's Got Latent, a comedy and talent show that he started on YouTube in 2024. The show became popular for its unscripted format and edgy humour.

The show later became the centre of a major controversy after an episode featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Why was Samay Raina pulled up by the Supreme Court?

In February 2025, an episode of India's Got Latent sparked a major controversy after Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and sex during the show.

The episode led to complaints and police cases against Allahbadia, Raina and others linked to the show. Assam Police also registered a case over allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions.

Raina later removed the controversial episodes and appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell as part of the investigation.

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The Supreme Court also took note of Raina's comments about the controversy during a show in Canada.

The top court later dealt with another case involving Raina and other comedians over jokes about people with disabilities and rare genetic disorders. In August 2025, the Supreme Court directed the comedians to issue unconditional apologies on their social media platforms.

The case came up again in July 2026. The Supreme Court said Raina and others had not followed earlier directions and undertakings given to the court. It imposed a ₹3 lakh cost on Raina and the other comedians.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/undertakings given before this court."

After stepping away from content creation following the controversy, Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent.

Season 2 is being streamed on Netflix and YouTube.