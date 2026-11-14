Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
science news
NASA invites people worldwide to mark Voyager 1's one light-day milestone; check how to take part

NASA invites people worldwide to mark Voyager 1's one light-day milestone; check how to take part

Participants can use a dedicated online tool on their smartphones or tablets to flash the letters V-G-R, Voyager's call sign, in Morse code

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 12:10 AM IST
NASA invites people worldwide to mark Voyager 1's one light-day milestone; check how to take partThe Voyager 1 approaches a historic milestone by travelling one light-day away from our planet (Photo: Nasa)

NASA has invited people around the world to participate in a unique celebration as Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object from Earth, approaches a historic milestone by travelling one light-day away from our planet.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is expected to reach the milestone on Wednesday, November 18, when it will be more than 16 billion miles (25.9 billion kilometres) from Earth. At this distance, light travelling from Earth would take approximately 24 hours to reach the spacecraft, highlighting the extraordinary scale of its journey into deep space.

Advertisement

According to NASA, the milestone will be marked through two events designed to engage the public and celebrate nearly five decades of space exploration.

READ THIS: NASA has $1 million for students who can help design its Moon Base: Check eligibility, application process & deadline

NASA's 'Shine Bright for Voyager' campaign

The first event, titled Shine Bright for Voyager's Light-Day, will take place after sunset on Tuesday, November 17. NASA is encouraging people worldwide to shine lights towards the sky, creating a symbolic wave of golden light to celebrate humanity's farthest-reaching spacecraft.

Participants can use a dedicated online tool on their smartphones or tablets to flash the letters V-G-R, Voyager's call sign, in Morse code. Alternatively, they can use a flashlight, phone light, lantern or other light source to send the signal manually.

Advertisement

NASA has also encouraged participants to capture photographs and videos of their signals and share them on social media, tagging the agency. The initiative aims to bring people together to recognise the spacecraft's remarkable journey across the universe.

DON'T MISS: Want to become an astronaut? NASA opens applications; check eligibility and deadline

NASA to host Voyager mission discussion

The second event will take place on Thursday, November 19, at 12 pm EST (9 am PST). NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California will host a moderated discussion featuring mission officials, scientists and agency leadership.

The discussion will cover the status of Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, the scientific observations they continue to make in interstellar space, and the challenges of operating spacecraft across such vast distances. A question-and-answer session with media representatives and other audience members will follow.

Advertisement

NASA will also offer a preview of its upcoming Voyager documentary, scheduled for release in 2027 to mark the mission's 50th anniversary.

ALSO READ: NASA unveils X-70 Fractal experimental aircraft: What makes it special and what will it test?

Voyager's continuing scientific legacy

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched to explore the outer planets during a rare planetary alignment. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018.

Both spacecraft continue to provide valuable observations of the region beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble formed by the Sun's particles and magnetic fields.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more