Alibaba funding, Singapore base, $4 billion Nvidia chips: Inside Megaspeed's global AI network

From gaming company to AI infrastructure player

Megaspeed was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International, initially operating as a Chinese video game developer.

The company subsequently transformed into a cloud computing and data-centre provider, emerging as one of Asia's largest buyers of Nvidia semiconductors.

According to CNN, Singapore corporate records indicate that Megaspeed received funding from Alibaba, establishing a financial connection with one of China's biggest technology companies.

However, the available information does not specify the size of Alibaba's investment, its ownership percentage or whether it exercised operational control over Megaspeed.

Advertisement

Alice Huang's connection with Megaspeed

The company's business relationships have attracted attention following allegations involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Singapore corporate records show that Alice Huang served as a director of Megaspeed International between March and November 2023.

Huang, also known as Huang Le, previously worked in journalism and finance before entering the technology industry.

CNN reported that she had worked for Chinese state television and held positions in the securities industry, reportedly including HSBC and Citic Securities.

Her involvement with Megaspeed placed her within a business network connecting cloud infrastructure operators, semiconductor suppliers and international investors.

Why is Megaspeed facing scrutiny?

Megaspeed has reportedly been investigated over allegations that it may have enabled Chinese businesses to access advanced US semiconductors without authorisation.

Advertisement

The allegations raise questions about how chipmakers and regulators monitor the ultimate users of advanced computing hardware supplied through international companies.

However, Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, describing itself as a compliant and legal business.

Separately, US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of gathering information for Chinese intelligence. These allegations remain unproven.

Nvidia has maintained that it has no reason to believe its corporate or national-security secrets were compromised.

What does this mean for global AI infrastructure?

Megaspeed's reported business structure illustrates how semiconductor procurement, corporate funding and cloud computing operations can span multiple jurisdictions.

For regulators, such arrangements create challenges in identifying ultimate customers and monitoring compliance with technology export restrictions.

However, cross-border investment and international chip purchases do not themselves establish regulatory violations.

The outcome of ongoing scrutiny could provide further clarity on Megaspeed's operations and the effectiveness of semiconductor oversight.