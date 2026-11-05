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95% track business accounts, 87% use AI: How rural women entrepreneurs are changing the finance game

95% track business accounts, 87% use AI: How rural women entrepreneurs are changing the finance game

As of September 2026, 87% of relevant trained participants had used AI Vyapar Mitra and 95% were regularly recording business accounts digitally.

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Astha Jha
Astha Jha
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 1:41 PM IST
95% track business accounts, 87% use AI: How rural women entrepreneurs are changing the finance gameWomen with at least three months of business history recorded approximately 1.5X their baseline income, alongside 100% reported loan repayment to date. (AI generated image)

For many rural women entrepreneurs, the challenge is not just earning money but knowing how much their business is actually making. Purchases, sales and household expenses can get mixed together, making it harder to understand profits or decide where to invest next.

AI is now being used to help address this problem. Government programmes across Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are working with Leap 300 to help more than 5 lakh women entrepreneurs with business planning, financial tracking and personalised business guidance. The programmes use existing government networks to provide support in rural areas, with the potential to reach millions more.

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Leap 300 is a technology-enabled microenterprise programme that helps vulnerable households build businesses through a 300-day programme. It combines initial capital, entrepreneurship training and AI-based support.

How AI is helping women manage money

Leap 300's AI advisor, Vyapar Mitra, provides business guidance in local languages. Women enrolled in the programme can use the beneficiary app to create AI-assisted business plans, learn business skills through voice-based training and record their business finances using digital accounting tools.

“For many rural women entrepreneurs, the biggest financial challenge is not just earning money, but knowing how much their business is actually making,” Vinod Raghuwanshi, Co-Founder, Leap 300, told Business Today.

“Purchases, sales and household expenses often get mixed together, making it difficult to understand profits or decide where to invest next,” Raghuwanshi said.

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“We're seeing an important shift with AI. In our Bihar programme, 95% of participants who completed the relevant training were regularly recording business transactions, and 87% had used our AI advisor, Vyapar Mitra,” he said.

“Women are now asking AI to interpret their own accounts, identify why profits are low and suggest ways to grow. The real breakthrough is turning everyday financial records into better business decisions,” Raghuwanshi noted.

What the early results show

In Bihar, around 60% of businesses in the broader JEEViKA programme in the same blocks were livestock-based, compared with less than 1% in Leap 300's pilot. Women in the pilot are instead establishing diverse retail, food and skilled-service businesses.

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As of September 2026, 87% of relevant trained participants had used AI Vyapar Mitra and 95% were regularly recording business accounts digitally.

In Punjab, the credit-linked PEHEL programme has seen monthly loan throughput rise from 4 to 25 per block, a 6.25X increase. Business launch time fell from approximately three months to 12 days, while the share of first-time entrepreneurs rose from 15% to 45%. Participants are operating 51 business types.

Women with at least three months of business history recorded approximately 1.5X their baseline income, alongside 100% reported loan repayment to date.

Must Read: RBI pumps ₹2.5 lakh crore into banks despite rate hike: Why loans may get costlier but not scarcer

The model is expanding

In Uttar Pradesh, Leap 300's collaboration with the Planning Department under the state's Zero Poverty Programme targets 1 lakh households over three years, including 50,000 in the first year. The programme has potential for wider adoption across approximately 12.36 lakh identified Zero Poverty households.

In Haryana, a planned collaboration with the Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission targets 1,200 women entrepreneurs over three years, combining access to credit with business planning, AI-powered guidance and trained field support.

The programme follows a structured 300-day journey, from business selection to sustained income growth. Leap 300 is also training thousands of government field workers to provide support to entrepreneurs.

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Across its broader programme, Leap 300 has reported a 90% graduation rate and an average income increase of around 250%.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Astha Jha
Astha Jha

Astha Jha is a Correspondent at Business Today, covering business, the economy, personal finance, startups, corporate trends and the changing world of work. She is especially interested in stories that look at how big economic and business shifts show up in people’s everyday lives — from how they spend and save to how they work, build businesses and make financial decisions.

She enjoys finding the human angle behind the numbers and turning complicated subjects into stories that are easy to understand and relevant to readers. Her work often explores emerging trends, consumer behaviour and the people driving change across India’s business landscape.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 1:41 PM IST
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